Fermanagh cancer charity celebrates World GO Day

TODAY (Wednesday) is World GO (Gynaecologic Oncology) Day, where patients and advocates around the globe will unite to raise awareness about all five gynaecologic cancers – ovarian, cervical, uterine, vulva and vaginal – and their risk factors.

It aims to educate people worldwide about the importance of sharing information about prevention, screening, symptoms, early diagnosis and treatment.

Genevieve Irvine, the co-founder of local cancer support organisation SWELL (Supported We Live Life), emphasised the importance of the event.

Advertisement

“World Go Day is dedicated to raising awareness of the five gynae cancers. Gynae is a taboo cancer that people are uncomfortable talking about including women,” she said.

“SWELL are actually launching the only gynae cancer support group in Northern Ireland. We had hoped to have it launched for World GO Day, but the date the timetable was too tight.

“This is only the fifth year for World GO Day. It’s starting small but several events are happening around the world. The ladies from the open swimming group in Fermanagh will be wearing their purple swim caps on the day to highlight the event.”

Ms Irvine will also be attending the European Society of Gynaecological Oncology’s (ESGO’s) European Gynaecological Oncology Congress, from September 28 to October 1, in Istanbul, Turkey.

The ESGO Congress will be a unique educational experience, with over 60 scientific sessions featuring the latest medical and scientific developments in gynaecological cancer research, treatment and care delivered by prominent world experts.

She will be attending the event along with SWELL’s secretary Catherine Gordon.

“Last year we were in Berlin and the year before that in Prague. It’s a great opportunity to meet up with the other advocacy groups and charities,” she explained.

Advertisement

“Both Catherine and I are gynae cancer patients and we are passionate advocates for women north and south of the border.

“We are looking forward to this year’s ESGO 2023 Congress. It will be a unique educational experience, with over 60 scientific sessions featuring the latest medical and scientific developments in gynaecological cancer research, treatment and care delivered by prominent world experts.

“The Congress is a platform for leaders of patient groups to share and exchange knowledge, foster collaborations and empower themselves with information that will help them tackle the issues they face back home.”