Erne Integrated appoints new principal

The board of governors at Erne Integrated College has announced the appointment of Darron McLaughlin to the role of temporary principal.

Having begun his teaching career in London, Mr McLaughlin has previously taught at Erne Integrated College, joining the team in 2018, with Lagan College and Integrated College Dungannon also on his 27-year CV.

The Chair of the Board of Governors, Ellen McVea, wished outgoing principal Jimmy Jackson-Ware every happiness in his retirement and looks forward to Erne Integrated College continuing to thrive and develop this year under the guidance of Darron McLaughlin.

