Enniskillen has never looked so good!

Posted: 2:00 pm September 22, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THERE’S no shortage of street art in Enniskillen – and two new murals have added even more colour and vibrancy to the county town.

On the wall of the Fermanagh Cottage Industries at East Bridge Street in Enniskillen, an Australian artist has designed a new mural, featuring some of the town’s most famous sites.

Danni Simpson, whose partner Karl Frenz worked on the Adrian Dunbar mural at Charlie’s Bar, was commissioned by Enniskillen BID to work on the new design in the town.

Recently, local artist Kevin McHugh brought some features from the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party to life on the walls of Jenny’s Coffee Shop, in Middleton Street in Enniskillen.

Read more about the new murals in Wednesday’s paper.

 

