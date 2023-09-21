+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Team captain, Sam Martin, holds the trophy as the Belcoo players celebrate victory.

Double delight for Belcoo minors

Posted: 6:50 pm September 21, 2023

Having collected a first-ever first division title a fortnight earlier, the Belcoo girls completed a historic O’Rahilly’s club ‘double’, winning with ease against a Lisnaskea side that tried hard.

The game was virtually over as a contest before it really got started as Belcoo raced into a whirlwind lead.

Just 40 seconds in, Ciara Parker collected a rebound off the upright from a Scarlett O’Connor effort to shoot the first of her four goals before opening Belcoo’s points account direct from kickout.

Sinead Barrett added another point immediately before Parker put them six up.

An Ella McGovern point, followed by an O’Connor 1-1, left it 2-5 to 0-0 by the 10th minute with the game already slipping away from Lisnaskea.

Belcoo captain Sam Martin pointed and O’Connor netted again, before an 18th minute Kerri Pennell point got Lisnaskea off the mark.

