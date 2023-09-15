+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDemand still high for MOTS and driving tests
Enniskillen MOT Testing Centre

Demand still high for MOTS and driving tests

Posted: 4:10 pm September 15, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

THE demand for Fermanagh’s drivers and learners wishing to book MOTs and driving tests is rising.

Last week, the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) had announced price rises for both tests with MOT bookings set to go up next month from £30.50 to £38 with driving tests increasing from £45.50 to £65.

The DVA say that this is due to them facing a shortfall in its income due to “the rising cost of delivering services” as well as having to “cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees”.

Advertisement

Demand in Fermanagh for both tests is already at a high and the backlog could increase as drivers try to book a spot before the price rises kick in on October 1 – although some may have to test their vehicle elsewhere in the North.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokeswoman said: “The DVA can confirm that as of 3pm on September 11, 2023, almost 10,000 vehicles are booked for a test at Enniskillen MOT Centre to January 31, 2024, with just over 2,950 appointment slots available to book.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Devenish GAA launches 10K and 5K Video of legendary poet Heaney at Boa Island emerges Séan Quinn interview to air tonight

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:10 pm September 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA