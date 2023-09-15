Demand still high for MOTS and driving tests

THE demand for Fermanagh’s drivers and learners wishing to book MOTs and driving tests is rising.

Last week, the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) had announced price rises for both tests with MOT bookings set to go up next month from £30.50 to £38 with driving tests increasing from £45.50 to £65.

The DVA say that this is due to them facing a shortfall in its income due to “the rising cost of delivering services” as well as having to “cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees”.

Advertisement

Demand in Fermanagh for both tests is already at a high and the backlog could increase as drivers try to book a spot before the price rises kick in on October 1 – although some may have to test their vehicle elsewhere in the North.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokeswoman said: “The DVA can confirm that as of 3pm on September 11, 2023, almost 10,000 vehicles are booked for a test at Enniskillen MOT Centre to January 31, 2024, with just over 2,950 appointment slots available to book.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0