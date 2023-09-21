Daughter of bomb victim hits out at Legacy Bill

Aileen Quinton who lost her mother Alberta in the 1987 Enniskillen bomb.

THE DAUGHTER of one of the victims of the 1987 Enniskillen bomb has branded the passing of the Troubles Legacy Bill as “disgusting”.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta was one of the 12 people killed that day by the IRA explosive device, accused the British government of being on the same side as terrorists.

The Bill came into law last Tuesday, the Northern Ireland Office confirmed.

It will have a conditional amnesty to those accused of killings during the Troubles will be offered – regardless of which side they were on. It will also stop any new Troubles-era court cases and inquests being held.

Quinton is furious that the Bill has been rubber-stamped, and that those who planted and exploded the Enniskillen bomb will never face trial.

