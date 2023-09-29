Corrigan moves to Sydney

Fermanagh footballer Ciaran Corrigan will not be available to Kieran Donnelly this season.

The 27 year-old, along with his girlfriend Taylor Maye, left for Australia on Monday and Corrigan has told the Herald that he is going to travel for at least six months.

He flew to Sydney earlier this week, setting aside his intercounty and club commitments for this year at least:

“I spoke with Kieran and Kieran was very supportive and I wished him well for the season. I probably won’t be around for the season. I’m at that stage of my life it was now or bust, so I decided I’d go and see a bit of the world.

“I do plan to be home and I wouldn’t rule out the end of my county or club career just yet,” he added.

Corrigan sustained a broken hand against Westmeath, in Fermanagh’s sixth-round league match, which upended the remainder of the season for the pacey forward;

“It’s frustrating, because I knew, even before the wrist break that the wheels were in motion to head away.

“So when I knew it was my last season for a while, then that (broken hand) definitely hampered it.

“But, I made a big focus to get back and try and be available towards the end of the season and I was available at the end but, just disappointing that it wasn’t the fairytale ending I would’ve wanted, but that’s sport.”

Corrigan joined the Fermanagh set-up under Pete McGrath in 2017 and made his championship debut against Armagh in Brewster Park the following season.

The talented dual player will also be a huge loss to Maguiresbridge and Lisbellaw hurlers but Corrigan is looking forward to taking some time away and not having to adhere to the weekly training regime that comes with intercounty and club commitments.

The Armagh schoolteacher is taking a career break but still anticipates playing some football when he’s Down Under.