Corrigan and Timoney: Living the dream

Ireland’s Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney on their way to qualifying for the Men’s Pair A final and also the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It’s a ‘dream come true’ is how Kinawley man Ross Corrigan described his, and Ennskillen man Nathan Timoney’s, achievement at the World Rowing Championships.

The Fermanagh duo took the World bronze medal in Saturday’s final in Belgrade after qualifying the Irish Men’s Pair boat for the 2024 Olympics in Paris two days earlier.

It’s a first-ever heavyweight sweep medal at the World Championships for Ireland and the first time a men’s sweep boat was in an ‘A’ Final since 1978.

Ireland finished with four medals, one gold and three bronze, and seven crews booked in for Paris next year, which is the most crews that Ireland has secured at the World Championships qualification.

Olympic qualification came for the Fermanagh duo last Thursday, one day after Timoney celebrated his 23rd birthday, and what a way to mark it;

“I don’t think you can ask for a better one. Going into the quarter final the day of my birthday, I had all the more reason for us to perform. I remember before launching the boat I told Nicolo (Maurogiovanni) my coach, ‘I’m going to make this the best birthday of all time’ and that’s exactly what happened,” recalled Timoney.

