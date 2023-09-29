Concerns over ‘finality’ of SWAH consultation

UNITED FRONT... Thousands of Fermanagh residents came out to the public information events organised by the Western Trust as part of its consultation into the suspension of emergency general surgery at the SWAH.

THERE is concern over the apparent finality of the consultation on the removal of emergency general surgery (EGS) from the SWAH, after it emerged the Western Trust now deemed the process to be completed.

A Freedom of Information disclosure to local campaign group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) has revealed Trust chief executive, Neil Guckian, wrote to the chief executive of the Public Health Authority (PHA), Aidan Dawson, in July to inform him that the findings report published in July was the “final stage in the consultation process.”

Mr Guckian said this included “actions the Trust has taken or intends to take in light of the findings.”

