Ciara spreading reading joy to local school kids

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE woman has opened a new chapter in her life to bring literary joy to ids all over Fermanagh.

Ciara Fitzpatrick, 39, runs Ciara’s Library which provides books to children of all ages – be they to parents or for schools themselves to stock up their own classroom shelves.

Recently, Ciara hosted a stall at the Fermanagh County Show at Necarne which proved to be a success.

Advertisement

Ciara works in partnership with bookseller and publisher, Usbourne, and she says working with them has allowed her “to be me again” following a number of issues with her health.

She said: “I was struggling with my health and had to take a career break from work. With my mental health, I was struggling with being at home doing nothing.

“I was looking for something to keep my brain active and something that had stay-at-home opportunities.

“Being a bookworm, this was just something that was calling to me – the chance to work within the community and with schools.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0