IN CHARGE... Ciara Fitzpatrick runs children’s book supplying service, Ciara's Library.

Ciara spreading reading joy to local school kids

Posted: 4:00 pm September 15, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE woman has opened a new chapter in her life to bring literary joy to ids all over Fermanagh.

Ciara Fitzpatrick, 39, runs Ciara’s Library which provides books to children of all ages – be they to parents or for schools themselves to stock up their own classroom shelves.

Recently, Ciara hosted a stall at the Fermanagh County Show at Necarne which proved to be a success.

Ciara works in partnership with bookseller and publisher, Usbourne, and she says working with them has allowed her “to be me again” following a number of issues with her health.

She said: “I was struggling with my health and had to take a career break from work. With my mental health, I was struggling with being at home doing nothing.

“I was looking for something to keep my brain active and something that had stay-at-home opportunities.

“Being a bookworm, this was just something that was calling to me – the chance to work within the community and with schools.

