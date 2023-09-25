Championship schedule changed

THE refixed Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 game between Roslea and Belnaleck is scheduled to take place in Kinawley on Sunday (October 1) at 4pm.
As a result, the quarter-finals, which were supposed to take place this coming weekend, have now been pushed back until the weekend of October 7/8.
The semi-finals have also been pushed back to the weekend of October 14/15, but the Senior Football Championship Final will take place as planned, on Sunday, October 22.
Posted: 4:23 pm September 25, 2023