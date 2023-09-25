+44 (0)28 6632 2066
The refixed Senior Football Championship game between Belnaleck and Roslea is scheduled to take place in Kinawley on Sunday.

Championship schedule changed

Posted: 4:23 pm September 25, 2023

THE refixed Senior Football Championship Group A Round 3 game between Roslea and Belnaleck is scheduled to take place in Kinawley on Sunday (October 1) at 4pm.

As a result, the quarter-finals, which were supposed to take place this coming weekend, have now been pushed back until the weekend of October 7/8.

The semi-finals have also been pushed back to the weekend of October 14/15, but the Senior Football Championship Final will take place as planned, on Sunday, October 22.

