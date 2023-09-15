Cassidy cleared to play for Gaels against Kinawley

Jonny Cassidy of Enniskillen Gaels has had his red card reduced to a yellow.

ENNISKILLEN Gaels player Jonny Cassidy has had the red card he received against Ederney last weekend reduced to a yellow and will now be available to Simon Bradley for their meeting with Kinawley, this evening in Brewster Park (8pm).

Cassidy was issued a red card deep in injury time by referee Eoin Murphy but Enniskillen appealed the decision and had the sanction reduced to a yellow last night (Thursday) at a meeting of the Hearings Committee, on the basis of video evidence.

Enniskillen are looking for their second win of the campaign while Dom Corrigan’s Kinawley will hope to improve on last week’s draw result with Devenish.

