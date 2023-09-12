Burst watermain affects Brookeborough area

The taps were not running in the Brookebrough area following a burst watermain. Water was restored shortly after lunchtime today.

RESIDENTS within the Brookeborough area had no water today due to a burst watermain.

The issue occurred early in the morning and it wasn’t until the early afternoon that running tap water was restored.

A NI Water spokeswoman said: “NI Water was alerted to a burst watermain on September 12 affecting the Brookeborough area. All customers were fully back on supply by lunchtime.

“Bursts of this nature can occur anywhere on our network, for a variety of reasons, including the age and condition of the pipework, location and the weather.

“In this case, nine properties experienced loss of supply, reduced water pressure or intermittent supply whilst the repair work was being carried out.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we resolved the issue.”