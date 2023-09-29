Belcoo GAA embarking on big project

FUTURE PLANS… Plans have been released for the new proposed development at the Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA club grounds.

THE Belcoo O’Rahilly’s GAA club has confirmed its applied for planning permission to build a new facility and grounds which will be an ‘excellent addition to the community’.

Based on 62 Lattone Road in Belcoo, the club provides a place where children of all ages, and adults, can play Gaelic Games in a safe environment.

A spokesperson for the O’Rahilly’s club feels that the new development will be a big boost to the local community.

“We are delighted to announce that our club has applied for planning permission to build a new facility at our club grounds,” said a Belcoo GAA member.

“The proposed modern building will be an excellent addition to the community with all its amenities, including two unisex dressing rooms, two treatment rooms, a function room with kitchen facilities, and a fully equipped gym on the first floor with a stunning view of Lough MacNean.”

Aside from the GAA club, a number of other community groups, including the Oisin McGrath Foundation and Running Club, regularly use the facility. The new development will benefit all users.

“This fantastic facility will not only be available to the GAA, but to local groups including walking and running clubs, cycling events, fishing club and a meeting space for a wide range of groups,” they added.

In order to aid with the development project, the O’Rahilly’s are planning to host a major fundraiser later this year.