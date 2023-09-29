Bail denied for hotel brawler

AN Irvinestown man involved in a brawl in an Omagh hotel has been denied bail.

Alexander Cassells, 34 – who while was mentioned in Court as being from Irvinestown but with an address at Hillcrest, Aughnacloy –appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court.

Police told the Court that on September 23 at 11.05am, a 999 call was received from the Silverbirch Hotel on Gortin Road, Omagh.

Officers attended the scene whereby the injured party, the defendant’s partner, had been assaulted by Cassells. A witness – a tourist from the USA – had filmed part of the incident on his mobile phone.

Another guest tried to intervene and was punched in the face by the defendant who also lashed out at his partner once more.

Police arrested Cassells where a search found a small quantity of cannabis on his person.

Cassells was taken to Omagh custody suite and became aggressive. The custody sergeant was subjected to a tirade of verbal abuse being called a “prostitute”, a “c**ksucker” and was told to “f**k off”.

It was disclosed to the Court that Cassells has 34 previous convictions and had previously been sentenced to nine months in prison.

The defending solicitor told the Court that Cassells’ partner now claims that she “wasn’t assaulted” and that she “hit her head on the car door”.

District Judge Alana McSorley responded by saying: “Such is the nature of domestic abuse that injured parties do minimise what’s happened.”

Bail was denied to Cassells on the grounds that “no confidence is there that bail conditions could be managed” as well as there being a risk of re-offending and intimidation of witnesses.

The case was adjourned to Omagh Magistrates Court on October 17.