Answers demanded if local schools have dodgy concrete

Cllr Sheamus Greene: "Nobody knows if their children's schools or even the buildings people are going to work in are safe."

ANSWERS have been demanded from the Education Authority to see if any of Fermanagh’s schools were built using the controversial RAAC concrete.

Schools in England have been forced to closed after it was deemed that the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used to construct their buildings in the 1950s and 60s was unsafe.

RAAC was a cheaper alternative to standard concrete used to build buildings not long after the war. The material is aerated – like an Aero chocolate bar.

However, it has a 20 to 30 year lifespan and is more susceptible to both decay and rust.

Local Councillor, Sheamus Greene, wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Education, Mark Browne to ask if schools in Fermanagh were affected by RAAC. The reply he received said that only now are checks being made by the Education Authority to see if any schools in the North are at risk.

