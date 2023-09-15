+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineAnswers demanded if local schools have dodgy concrete
Cllr Sheamus Greene: "Nobody knows if their children's schools or even the buildings people are going to work in are safe."

Answers demanded if local schools have dodgy concrete

Posted: 4:09 pm September 15, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

ANSWERS have been demanded from the Education Authority to see if any of Fermanagh’s schools were built using the controversial RAAC concrete.

Schools in England have been forced to closed after it was deemed that the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) used to construct their buildings in the 1950s and 60s was unsafe.

RAAC was a cheaper alternative to standard concrete used to build buildings not long after the war. The material is aerated – like an Aero chocolate bar.

Advertisement

However, it has a 20 to 30 year lifespan and is more susceptible to both decay and rust.

Local Councillor, Sheamus Greene, wrote to the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Education, Mark Browne to ask if schools in Fermanagh were affected by RAAC. The reply he received said that only now are checks being made by the Education Authority to see if any schools in the North are at risk.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

CourtCar seller’s testimony ‘not credible’ – Judge Fermanagh gets National Geographic seal of approval Loughshore Road to be closed for resurfacing

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 4:09 pm September 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA