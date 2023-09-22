+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Joe Kennedy III with Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O'Reilly as the two walked around Enniskillen Castle.

US envoy welcomed home to Fermanagh

Posted: 4:19 pm September 22, 2023
By Roisin Henderson
FERMANAGH welcomed home one of its famous sons last week, as the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, stopped by Enniskillen Castle for a visit.
While Mr Kennedy was in town in an official capacity, for a business breakfast to discuss investment opportunities in the area at which he was joined by US Consul General James Applegate and head of the Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady, his connection to the county was one of the first topics of conversation for many at the event.
In his welcoming address, Council chairman Thomas O’Reilly outlined how Mr Kennedy – who is the grandson of the late US attorney general Robert F Kennedy and grandnephew of President John F Kennedy – was not only from a family with strong Irish connections, but his great-great-great-grandmother Rosanna Cox had hailed from Toneymore in Knockninny.

