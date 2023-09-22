US envoy welcomed home to Fermanagh

Joe Kennedy III with Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Thomas O'Reilly as the two walked around Enniskillen Castle.

FERMANAGH welcomed home one of its famous sons last week, as the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III, stopped by Enniskillen Castle for a visit.

While Mr Kennedy was in town in an official capacity, for a business breakfast to discuss investment opportunities in the area at which he was joined by US Consul General James Applegate and head of the Civil Service, Dr Jayne Brady, his connection to the county was one of the first topics of conversation for many at the event.

In his welcoming address, Council chairman Thomas O’Reilly outlined how Mr Kennedy – who is the grandson of the late US attorney general Robert F Kennedy and grandnephew of President John F Kennedy – was not only from a family with strong Irish connections, but his great-great-great-grandmother Rosanna Cox had hailed from Toneymore in Knockninny.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0