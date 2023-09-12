+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadline£12m Carrybridge Hotel and Marina plans get green light
BIG PLANS… Carrybridge Hotel and Marina in Lisbellaw is to undergo a £12 million redevelopment.

£12m Carrybridge Hotel and Marina plans get green light

Posted: 12:50 pm September 22, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

THE demolition of the Carrybridge Hotel and Marina in Lisbellaw and construction of a new £12 million hotel in its place has been given the go-ahead.

The redevelopment was approved at a Fermanagh and Omagh District Council planning committee meeting last Tuesday night.

In January, plans were revealed for a future £12m revamp of the hotel, in a joint venture between the Crawford Family, of Crawford Marina Ltd, and the Cassidy Hospitality Group.

It is estimated that following planning approval, it will take 20 months to complete the facility redevelopment, and when it is in full operation there will be an estimated 100 jobs between full-time and part-time staff.

It is estimated that following planning approval, it will take 20 months to complete the facility redevelopment, and when it is in full operation there will be an estimated 100 jobs between full-time and part-time staff.

