Young doctor had been due to get married in Fermanagh

Posted: 12:14 pm August 25, 2023

Dr Sean McMahon, who passed away suddenly earlier this week, was due to get married in Fermanagh today (Friday).

The Irish News has reported Dr McMahon, a doctor at Craigavon Area Hospital, was due to marry his fiancee, local woman Debbie Jameson, who is a nurse, here in the county today.

Tributes have been pouring in for the 31-year-old, who collapsed at a fitness suite at the South Lake Leisure Centre on Tuesday evening, including from the Southern Trust who described Dr McMahon as a “highly respected and valued member of the hospital staff.”

Ms Jameson’s sister Chloe also posted a tribute to Dr McMahon on social media.

Sharing Dr McMahon’s funeral notice from Murray Funeral Directors in Cullyhanna, where the young doctor hailed from, she said, “Forever my brother in law. The smartest, most caring doctor, always putting others before yourself. Life is so cruel, please watch over our Debster.”

Dr McMahon’s funeral takes place at St Patrick’s Church in Cullyhanna at 11.30am on Sunday, with burial afterwards at the adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam, a link to the video and details of donations in lieu of flowers can be found here.

 

