WIN TICKETS TO THE FERMANAGH COUNTY SHOW

Posted: 3:35 pm August 2, 2023

To celebrate the return of this year’s Fermanagh County Show and it’s new home, Castle Irvine, we’ve secured 4 pairs of adult tickets to give away (kids go free).

To be in with a chance of winning fill out the form below answering this question:

Where is the new home of the Fermanagh County Show?

 

    Full Name:

    Email:

    Telephone Number:

    Address:

    Answer:

    Terms & Conditions

    Closing date: Monday 7th August at 10am

    Ts & Cs: NWNG staff members, Fermanagh County Show committee members & their immediate family are not permitted to enter. Winners will be chosen at random from the entries received by the closing date. The editor’s decision is final. Winners must be available for any associated publicity. The prize is as stated, non-negotiable, transferable or refundable.

    Posted: 3:35 pm August 2, 2023
