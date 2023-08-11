Western Trust to take over Brookeborough and Tempo GP

THE Western Trust is to take over the contract for Brookeborough and Tempo GP, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The future of the large local practice had been in doubt after the contractor who had previously agreed to take over its running had pulled out. It had been rumoured the Trust may step in, like it did with the running of the Dromore and Trillick practice, however when asked by the Herald last week neither the Department nor the Trust could confirm this.

This afternoon(Friday) the Department released the following statement, “The Department of Health can confirm that the Western Health and Social Care Trust has agreed to take on the contract of Brookeborough and Tempo GP Practice located in Fermanagh.

“Under this new temporary arrangement, which will take effect from 1 September 2023, the Trust will work with the Department to secure ongoing GP cover for the practice.

“It follows extensive work to identify a new GP contractor to take over the practice, following the resignation of the current GP Partners.

“Patients do not need to take any action. Patients of the practice can be assured that its services will continue under the new arrangement. They will receive letters on the situation over the coming days. Patients needing GP services should continue to contact the practice as normal.”

