Veteran Jones grateful for ‘days like these’

EXPERIENCED Derrygonnelly defender Michael Jones was delighted to pick up another Division One league title after seeing his side come out the right side of a bruising encounter with Kinawley on Sunday.

“It was a tight bruising encounter and both sides really did battle well. We were probably slow enough to get going and we went in at the break three points down,” Jones said.

Derrygonnelly started the second half brilliantly and swiftly turned the game from a three-point deficit to a lead of 1-9 to 0-8.

