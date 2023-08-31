+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Veteran Jones grateful for 'days like these'
Michael Jones and family

Veteran Jones grateful for ‘days like these’

Posted: 12:25 pm August 31, 2023

EXPERIENCED Derrygonnelly defender Michael Jones was delighted to pick up another Division One league title after seeing his side come out the right side of a bruising encounter with Kinawley on Sunday.

“It was a tight bruising encounter and both sides really did battle well. We were probably slow enough to get going and we went in at the break three points down,” Jones said.

Derrygonnelly started the second half brilliantly and swiftly turned the game from a three-point deficit to a lead of 1-9 to 0-8.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

