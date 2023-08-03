Tragic Clones teens to be laid to rest

The late Kiea MCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) were tragically killed in a road traffic accident outside of Clones last night (Monday).

THE FUNERALS of the two girls who tragically lost their lives in a devastating car accident outside Clones on Monday take place today.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dlava Mohamed (16) were on their way to their debs ball when the car they were travelling in crashed on the N54 between Legnakelly Cross and Smithboro. Three other people were also injured.

Kiea will be laid to rest today at Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery, following funeral Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Clones.

Dlava will also be laid to rest today at Newcastle Muslim Cemetery in Dublin, following a funeral service at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin. Largy College is providing buses to and from Dublin for the funerals.