New-look Fermanagh County Show to kick off tomorrow

Dairy Sponsors at Fermanagh County Show are from left, Clive Morrison, United Feeds; Seamus Gunn, Fermanagh Show; Stuart Johnston, Ulster Farmers Mart; Anna Tully, Tirlan and Malcolm Beattie, AHV.

EXCITEMENT is building throughout the county ahead of the new-look Fermanagh County Show which kicks off tomorrow (Friday).

Over the next two days, hundreds of locals and visitors to Fermanagh are expected to turn out to the show’s new venue at Castle Irvine Estate in Irvinestown.

A range of activities are scheduled to take place, with some of the industries leading professionals preparing to judge and select the ‘Best in Show’ in a number of different livestock categories.

Cullen’s Funfair is once again returning to the county to provide some fun and entertainment for the full family and some of Fermanagh’s top chefs are set to lead cookery demonstrations.

Entry for adults cost £10, while under-16s go free. On-site parking can be accessed by calling (028) 66322509.