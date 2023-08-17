+44 (0)28 6632 2066
READY TO OPEN... Christina Hoy, the shop manager of the new Cancer Focus Northern Ireland shop in Enniskillen helping to get the store stocked for the forthcoming shop opening.

New cancer shop to open tomorrow

Posted: 8:48 am August 17, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE manager of the new Cancer Focus NI Shop in Enniskillen has said that employees are committed to ‘delivering care and support’ to Fermanagh people living with cancer.

In June, the Herald revealed that Enniskillen has been selected by the non-profit organisation to be the location of the first regional cancer support centre in the North.

As part of their new multi-million pound investment in the county, Cancer Focus NI is set to open two shops in the town.

Manager of the Shore Road establishment, Christina Hoy, feels that the new facilities will greatly benefit the local community.

“We’re excited and we can’t wait to open our doors to the public,” said the Enniskillen woman.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

