Murphy dedicates ‘double gold’ to his late father

Gerry Murphy with his gold medals from the European Masters Rowing Championships in Munich

Enniskillen rower Gerry Murphy repeated his 2018 feat winning a double gold at the European Masters in Munich, Germany at the weekend and dedicated the win to his late father, Gerry, who passed away in February.

63-year-old Murphy rowed in the over 55s on Friday in challenging conditions but raced the 1,000m race in 3 minutes 50 seconds, finishing well ahead of the field.

On Saturday, Murphy raced in the over 60s and romped home to victory with 12 seconds to spare in calmer waters.

“It went really, really well. I’m very happy with the results. A lot of hard work put in and I got the results.”

The result comes after winning the British Championships earlier this year.

Murphy, a former boxer and hurler, has been rowing for 34 years and coaches at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School. He has been inundated with messages of congratulations since his double gold success.