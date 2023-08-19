Mallards boss McConkey calls for ‘consistency’

BALLINAMALLARD manager Harry McConkey is readying his side for a ‘real battle’ on Saturday as they prepare to host Knockbreda at Ferney Park.

“If we play to the same level that we played at on Saturday (against Dergview), I think it will give us a good chance to add on some points on the board,” said McConkey.

“Knockbreda have always given us a great game and we’re still recovering from the blow of losing (3-2) up there last season.

“Annagh (United) found it difficult to break them (Knockbreda) down, so that tells you that they’re a team who want to make an impact this season, after surviving last year,” added the Ballinamallard boss.

Confidence will be high around Ferney Park this week following Ballinamallard’s comprehensive 4-2 win over Dergview Reserves last Saturday.

McConkey was pleased with the performance of his team.

