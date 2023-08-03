Lannon selected for Connacht Skills Academy

Luke Lannon has been selected for Connacht Regional Skills Academy based on his success at both Connacht Regionals and Irish nationals.

LUKE Lannon from Enniskillen, and a member of Sligo Swimming Club, recently competed at the Swim Ireland National Age Group Championships for the first time.

12 year-old Lannon qualified for two finals and the relay from his six events during a successful four-day meet.

After securing PBs in the 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle he secured a place in the 200m B Final backcrawl.

A very determined swim saw him earn a 4s PB in a time of 2.46.82s and finish 15th in Ireland in the 13-year-old category.

On day three, Lannon raced in the 100m freestyle and his favoured 100m backcrawl where he achieved a 2s PB and a place in the B Final where he finished 18th in his age group.

The final event of the four days was the 200m IM where some intelligent and technical swimming saw Lannon achieve a fantastic 5s PB in a time of 2.55.49s.

