Lannon selected for Connacht Skills Academy

LUKE Lannon from Enniskillen, and a member of Sligo Swimming Club, recently competed at the Swim Ireland National Age Group Championships for the first time.
12 year-old Lannon qualified for two finals and the relay from his six events during a successful four-day meet.
After securing PBs in the 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle he secured a place in the 200m B Final backcrawl.
A very determined swim saw him earn a 4s PB in a time of 2.46.82s and finish 15th in Ireland in the 13-year-old category.
On day three, Lannon raced in the 100m freestyle and his favoured 100m backcrawl where he achieved a 2s PB and a place in the B Final where he finished 18th in his age group.
The final event of the four days was the 200m IM where some intelligent and technical swimming saw Lannon achieve a fantastic 5s PB in a time of 2.55.49s.
Lannon has been selected for Connacht Regional Skills Academy based on his success at both Connacht Regionals and Irish Nationals.
