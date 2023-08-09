+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Johnston talks about aftermath of horrific crash

Posted: 11:05 am August 9, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

I’m not as f**ked as I was, so it’s getting better,” is how Fermanagh motorbike racer, Lee Johnston, described his current state, following his crash at the North West 200 in May.

The 34-year-old Maguiresbridge racer crashed in the Supersport practice race and was airlifted to the Royal Hospital in Belfast but that was after receiving an hour of treatment, including a blood transfusion, on the golf course beside the circuit where he says he was ‘brought back’ from the brink of death;

“They brought me back round at the track. Definitely once, if not twice,” said Johnston.

“The lead medic that was in the helicopter came to see me in the hospital” he recalls, “that was interesting to hear the details.

Johnston spent a couple of days in an induced coma after suffering a broken femur, shoulder, two broken arms, a fractured foot and face, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and internal bleeding.

