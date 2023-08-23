+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Weightlifter Christine wins gold in Poland

Posted: 2:44 pm August 23, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

MOVE over Ellie McCartney, the older brigade in Fermanagh can strike gold too.

Not to be outdone, Fermanagh woman Christine McCann won gold for Ireland last weekend at the World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Wieliczka, Poland. She was part of the Irish squad that consisted of 18 athletes (fifteen women and three men) competing in the international event, with ages ranging from 35-80 years old.

Christine competed in the 55-60 age group, in the 64-kilo weight category. After three successful lifts in each the clean and jerk, and the snatch, she knew she was in with a chance of a medal.

“The problem was I couldn’t see the scoreboard, so I had no idea what position I was in. It was probably all the better!” quipped the 56-year-old. “It was nervewracking, but my coaches just kept me focused on the lifting.”

In the end, Christine won by lifting a total of 96 kilos, well clear of the French competitor who finished in silver after lifting 91 kilos.

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

