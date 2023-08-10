+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Fermanagh punters urged to check lotto tickets

Fermanagh punters urged to check lotto tickets

Posted: 3:52 pm August 10, 2023

DID you do the lotto south of the border recently? Get checking those tickets, with the National Lottery confirming Wednesday’s night winning ticket was sold in Co Leitrim.

The exact location of the winning ticket vendor has not yet been revealed, with the lucky shop that sold the ticket expected to be named tomorrow, but those visiting or passing through the county and bought a ticket could be unwittingly sitting on a fortune – a cool €4.2m.

The winning numbers were 4, 11, 17, 18, 25, 32 and the bonus number was 9. The exact jackpot was €4,257,050.

