Fermanagh gets National Geographic seal of approval

FERMANAGH is to feature in the September edition of National Geographic Traveller magazine, with the highly-respected travel guide outlining why the county is such a great place to holiday.

Titled ‘Why families should visit Northern Ireland’s County Fermanagh this summer’, the feature has already been published online, and provides a suggest itinerary for those deciding to visit.

Starting off with where to stay, National Geographic sung the praises of Finn Lough’s bubble domes, and also suggested the lakeside studios at the Killyhevlin Hotel.

The list suggests a “meander through the Marble Arch Caves” as a day out, adding that if visitors enjoyed that they could also take a quick hop across the border to the Caven Burren Park, which along with the caves is also part of the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark.

It also suggests the Cuilcagh Mountain Boardwalk itself, along with the Magho Cliff Walk at Lough Navar Forest Park, for those seeking to soak up stunning views.

Noting “nearly a third of County Fermanagh is covered with lakes, rivers and canals”, National Geographic also urges visitors to rent a boat and get out on the lough. For those looking to take it a bit easier, it recommends taking a trip on the Erne Water Taxi.

Finally, like countless visitors and travel writers before them, the National Geographic team also recommended visitors pay a visit to Headhunters Barber Shop and Railway Museum in Enniskillen.

