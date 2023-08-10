+44 (0)28 6632 2066
BALL CARRIER... ERFC and Ulster back row Sophie Barrett squares up to a Connacht tackle.

Enniskillen Rugby Club hosts Interpros game

Posted: 4:08 pm August 10, 2023

ENNISKILLEN Rugby Club hosted Saturday’s Interprovincial warm-up between Ulster and Connacht with the visitors clinching the victory after intercepting an Ulster move.

After Connacht kicked off this much-anticipated game, the Ulster pack had a few strong carries and it was a lovely short pass to the Ulster outside centre who almost went in to score from the halfway line, but she had the presence of mind to offload to her left-wing colleague, Megan Edwards, to score in the corner after only three minutes.

A tough conversion kick fell just short as the score stayed 5-0.

Connacht responded with an unconverted try of their own after 15 minutes but another sustained period of Ulster pressure saw a chip through into the corner converted into a try by the excellent Ulster 13, Ella Durkan. A great conversion from out wide followed to open up a 12-5 lead.

