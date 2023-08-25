Devenish GAA launches 10K and 5K

Members of Devenish GAA’s development committee, Sean Treacy, Mervyn Latten and Peter Carty, also Club Chairman, pictured with members of the Garrison Run4Fun group launching this year’s Garrison 10K and 5K by the shores of Lough Melvin. The event takes place at 12 Noon on Saturday 2 September. PICTURE: ANITA GALLAGHER

DEVENISH GAA is preparing to host the one of the most scenic races in the country, the Garrsion 10k and 5k, with all proceeds from this year’s event going towards a community gym for the village.

Taking place on September 2nd at 12 noon, the chip-timed run and walk was launched recently on the shores of Lough Melvin, which forms part of the stunning 5k route, with help from the club’s newly formed Garrison Run4Fun group along with members of the Devenish GAA development committee.

The annual event, which is organised in association with Melvin Recreational & Resource Complex Limited, attracts competitive runners in the chip-timed categories and appeals to many more who like to walk, jog or run to take part for fun.

Online registration for the event is now open via the Devenish St Mary’s Klubfunder page at: www.klubfunder.com/clubs/devenish_St_Marys_GAA

Registration for the event will also take place in the Devenish clubrooms between 8-9pm on Friday, September 1st and between 9.30-11.30am on the morning of the event. Keep an eye on the Devenish St Mary’s Facebook page for updates in the run up to the event.