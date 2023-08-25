Devenish College postpones move to new building

CONCERN has been expressed following Devenish College’s decision to postpone its move to the new building.

Pupils had been expecting to begin next week’s new school year at the modern facility on Tempo Road.

However, in a letter to parents – seen by The Fermanagh Herald – Principal Simon Mowbray said that delays in having the new site fully ready meant that term will begin next Monday at the current building on Algeo Drive.

Principal Mr Mowbray wrote: “Whilst the school is extremely close to completion, the Project Board, comprising of representatives from the Education Authority, the Department of Education, school governors and the design team, met on Tuesday August 15 and confirmed they could not accept possession of the school until the final decoration and presentation cleaning has been fully completed.”

A concerned parent, who requested not to be named, insisted that the school had to address a number of questions regarding the situation.

