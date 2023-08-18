Children hailed as ‘heroes’ after act of kindness

ACT OF KINDNESS… Cayden Millar (left) and Nathan Beresford (right) have been hailed for their ‘incredible act of kindness’ after they attended a man who had suffered an injury at Forthill in Enniskillen.

TWO local children have been praised for their ‘incredible act of kindness’ following their efforts to help a Fermanagh citizen in need after they suffered an accident.

During a walk around Forthill with the Devenish Partnership Forum, Cayden Millar and Nathan Beresford, both aged 10, came across an elderly man who had fallen and injured himself.

Remaining calm, the boys quickly jumped into action, with Cayden going in search of help and support, while his compatriot, Nathan, stayed by the injured man’s side offering him support and comfort.

They alerted Mark Burns, who was leading the Devenish Partnership Forum group on one of their summer scheme trips around Forthill, and he called the ambulance who attended the man.

The Devenish Partnership Forum congratulated their two members who remained calm in the face of adversity.

“(A big) Shoutout to Nathan (Beresford) and Cayden (Millar) for their incredible act of kindness,” said a spokesperson for the group.

“Their selflessness and quick thinking in a challenging situation deserve recognition. It’s heartwarming to see such compassion and willingness to lend a hand.

“Let’s all take a moment to appreciate these heroes and the positive impact they have made in our community,” they added.