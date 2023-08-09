‘Changes’ needed to healthcare claims former GAA star

A FORMER Fermanagh inter-county footballer has said that ‘structural changes’ need to be made to the health service after his four-year-old daughter endured a ‘distressing’ wait for emergency medical care at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Last night (Tuesday), Ryan McCluskey, took to Twitter (see below) to share his story on his child’s recent harrowing experience at the hospital.

Appalled by the system. What are we paying our taxes for? Feel sorry for the staff! Structural changes must happen!

August 8, 2023

On the social media post, the Enniskillen Gaels man explained that his child attended the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Monday, August 7, for treatment for a ‘medical emergency’.

“Unfortunately, our experience was marred by a distressing wait of six hours before our daughter received the necessary attention from a doctor and underwent the required X-ray,” he said.

“Such an extended delay for a young child is deeply distressing and calls into question the timeliness of emergency medical care.”

After attending the SWAH, Mr McCluskey’s daughter had to receive further treatment at a hospital in Belfast, and the ‘Focus’ gym owner said he was ‘perplexed’ by the decision.

“I am perplexed as to why my wife and daughter were compelled to travel an astonishing 92 miles from Enniskillen to Belfast for an ultrasound, accompanied by an ambulance and a nurse.

“The rationale behind choosing such a distant location for this crucial procedure is not clear, and it caused undue stress and inconvenience to my family and the accompanying medical personnel.”

Mr McCluskey also revealed in the post that the ambulance ‘departed unexpectedly’, leaving the nurse ‘stranded in Belfast’.

“Further exacerbating our situation, I had to make the strenuous journey from Enniskillen to Belfast at 6am to collect my daughter and wife who were finally discharged at the unreasonably late hour of 12.30am,” said the Enniskillen man.

“The prolonged wait times, coupled with the late discharge, created substantial disruption for our family and highlighted concerns about the hospital’s approach to patient care and operational efficiency.”

The gym instructor urged the health officials to ‘undertake a comprehensive review’ of the circumstances surrounding his latest experience at the hospital.

“While I hold the medical teams in high regard, I must question the structural issues within the NHS that led to the situation we experienced,” said the former Fermanagh star.

“The purpose of these extensive hospital facilities with what appear to be inadequate staffing levels is unclear.

“This situation leaves us wondering about the effectiveness of the healthcare system and how it operates,” added McCluskey.