Car seized in Enniskillen as part of drugs probe

Police seized a car in Enniskillen at the weekend as part of an ongoing drugs supply investigation.

The car, pictured, was stopped by the local District Support Team (DST) on Friday evening. Police have said this was “seized in connection with an ongoing investigation into Drug Supply offences in the Fermanagh area.”

“DST will continue to target drug dealers in the Fermanagh and Omagh area,” said a spokesman for the PSNI. “We often rely on the information you provide. Without that we would not be able to get the results we do.”

The investigation is part of the ongoing ‘Operation Dealbreaker’, which has been ongoing now for a number of years and has seen the PSNI working in conjunction with the Border Force and others to “continue to all they can to prevent and detect as much drug related activity as possible, be that importation, supply, possession, or financial gain resulting from drug related criminality.”