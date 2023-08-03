Captain Stafford wants to be a leader for all

‘Momentum is key’ for having a successful run in the Player-Fit Championship, says Ballinamallard United club captain Mark Stafford.

A win over H&W Welders on Saturday would be the perfect start for the Mallards, but the 35-year-old knows that the trip to the Blanchflower Stadium won’t be an easy one.

“It (H&W Welders) is as hard a game as you could get,” said the Mallards skipper.

“They have invested heavily, as have a lot of other teams, where we haven’t as much. It’s going to be a challenging season, but one we’re capable of springing an upset in here and there.

“Momentum is key and if we try and bring that into the Welders game, you don’t know where you could go,” he added.

Following the departure of Richard Clarke, Stafford was named as club captain for the coming season by Ballinamallard boss McConkey. It’s a role and responsibility which he is taking very seriously.

“Even though I am captain of the club, all of the good teams that I played in had leaders in the changing rooms from all ages.