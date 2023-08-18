Arrival of baby Jonah gives Robinson new perspective

AFTER almost a year out of the managerial hot seat, Scott Robinson has jumped right back into it, this time with Division Two side Orchard Farm.

Robinson, who lives in Brookeborough, received numerous offers and inquiries for which he says he is ‘blessed and thankful’ but in the end, the lure of Farm, just a few miles up the road, was the direction he chose to travel in.

Robinson parted ways with Kesh only a few weeks into last season and before he stepped back into the ‘game’ he had a lot to consider.

The premature arrival of his new baby son Jonah three months ago was the biggest of all. Baby Jonah arrived on May 3 weighing 4 llb 9oz and was born with an extra chromosome, meaning he has Down Syndrome. He spent over nine weeks between Altnagevlin, Royal Belfast, and the South West Acute Hospitals after his birth and had to have a stomach bypass when he was only six days old. He was also born with a heart defect.

