Workers needed for Unipork development construction

THE CONTRACTORS for the new Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park are seeking construction workers to help build the much-anticipated new development on the site of the old Unipork factory in Enniskillen.

Clearing work began on the site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads last November, to prepare the way for construction for the much-anticipated new development.

Now Roxborough Plant and Construction Ltd has advertised for skilled ground workers, general construction labourers, and excavation drivers, as the development continues. For more details click here.

Developers Elm Grange has shared the job posting on its Facebook page, urging locals to apply for the jobs.

“Local trades people, get in touch,” they said. “Let’s get the show on the road and see the Lakelands Retail and Leisure Park come to life.”

Plans for the complex include a cinema, bowling alley, hotel, coffee shops and retail outlets, with big name brands such as The Range, Home Bargains, and Tim Hortons already signed up.

The company behind it, Elm Grange, is headed by the Curran family from Tyrone, while the cinema and movie complex outlet is being brought to Fermanagh by the Simpson family from Donegal, who are the owners of the Brunswick Moviebowl in Derry.

Following a lengthy planning process, the development was given the green light by Council planners in May last year.