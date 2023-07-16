+44 (0)28 6632 2066
UPDATE: Two die in Sligo rally crash

Posted: 6:14 pm July 16, 2023

It has been confirmed two competitors in the Sligo Stages Rally have sadly died following a serious collision on the sixth stage of the event this afternoon.

Motorsport Ireland confirmed the fatalities in a statement a short time ago, extending its sympathy to the families and friends of the deceased.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident,” the statement continued.

It added an investigation had already begun into the tragedy, “Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this incident occurred.”

Gardaí earlier confirmed it was investigating the collision, and appealed to anyone with video of what happened not to post it online, and to instead bring it to An Garda Siochana.

Sligo rally halted after serious collision Enniskillen's Kacper thrilled with trip of a lifetime Man hospitalised after gang breaks into home

