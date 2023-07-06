Trust finds ‘no viable alternatives’ for SWAH surgery

The Western Trust has said ‘no viable alternatives’ for the restoration of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) were identified in its public consultation on the service.

While the consultation findings report has not been released publicly yet, it was a matter for discussion at this morning’s July meeting of the Trust board.

Director of planned care services Mark Gillespie gave a brief outline of what the report contained, stating what each section covered without going into detail on those sections. These sections address several key issues that were raised by the public during the consultation.

Mr Gillespie said there is also a section addressing each of the five points in the Save Our Acute Services’ five point plan to restore the service, which was backed by over 30,000 letters from the Fermanagh public which were submitted at part of the consultation.

Further details on this findings report are expected to be released later today.

At the outset of the discussion chief executive Neil Guckian acknowledged the concerns of the community, but said patient safety was paramount. He also thanked staff for the flexibility since the suspension of the service.