SWAH doctor gets in the saddle for Women’s Aid

DR HADI Hassanzadeh and his colleagues from the SWAH are getting back in the saddle this summer to undertake another mammoth cycle in aid of a worthy local cause – Fermanagh Women’s Aid (FWA).

Last year the ED doctor, along with a group of over 20 fellow SWAH staff and members of the local community, set off on a 170 mile trek over three days from SWAH to Galway, raising over £8,000.

This August they will be setting off from the Enniskillen hospital to the Giant’s Causeway, via Greencastle, making the more than 150 mile journey again over three days.

While last year all proceeds went towards supporting both the SWAH ED, creating a fund to pay for nurses to do training courses, as well as those fleeing the Ukraine war, this year the fundraising will support the important work of FWA.

Speaking to the Herald, Dr Hadi said he and the group were very focused on supporting causes here in the county.

“Last year we helped Ukrainians within Fermanagh,” he said. “The money was spent locally because it came locally. It’s more transparent, we know where it’s going.”

This year Dr Hadi, who now works in England but still travels back to the SWAH as he is very loyal to Fermanagh, said they had chosen FWA as it was another worthy local cause, and because those in the SWAH ED often worked with the support agency.

With regard the cycle itself, Dr Hadi said once again those in the group had all levels of fitness, but it wasn’t competitive in nature.

“It’s not a race,” he said. “We do it to achieve something, and to make it a fun event so it happens again.”

This year the group is slightly smaller than last year, as the date had been pushed back a little, but Dr Hadi said there was still plenty of interest from all involved, and he expected it to become an annual event.

“Now that we’ve started, it would be great to continue it next year. Already we had people who couldn’t make it this year saying they would definitely do it next year,” he said.

“It seems like it will be a regular annual event. We would be pleased to support any charity in Fermanagh.”

As for fundraising, already medical agency Direct Medics has generously donated £1,000 towards the cause.

Dr Hadi also thanked the cycle’s sponsors, the Print Factory Enniskillen who have provided t-shirts for free, and Erne Paddlers, who have provided the group with their trailer for support crew.

If you would like to donate, the group have set up a Just Giving page where you can donate by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hadis-charity-biker-ride.

“Let’s pedal forward in unity against domestic violence,” the page states, outlining the life-saving work of FWA.

