Play park should be ready by now says concerned parent

The playpark at Lisbellaw is undergoing a re-vamp. Parents are unhappy as the work, which was meant to be completed last month has not been finished.

A CONCERNED parent is wanting to know when her kids can start using their local play park again.

Dana Taylor of Lisbellaw says that due to the village’s playground facility being out of commission for building work, her children have had nowhere to play during the school holidays.

Back in April, the Council announced that both the play parks in Lisbellaw and Tamlaght would be revamped to give kids a more modern facility to play in.

Work was expected to be completed last June but midway through July, it is still ongoing.

“The weather has been cited as a reason for the delay,” said Dana.

“Does the Council think that we are that stupid – based on the weather of the last six weeks – that they can use it as an excuse?

“During the school holidays, children need to be able to go to the park – and parents need to as well just to get out of the house.

“I’ve just taken my children to Castle Archdale to get them out of the house. But parents can’t keep doing that because day-trips such as that cost money and given how times are very tight just now, they can’t afford to regularly do that.

“Whereas a short walk to the park is free and easily accessible – except it’s not right now because the building work is still going on.”

In response, the Council stated that they regretted the delays but hoped that both parks will be re-opening soon.

A spokeswoman said: “The Council’s contractor for the Lisbellaw and Tamlaght play parks has encountered an unforeseen delay in the installation of the new safety surfaces in both parks.

“Council staff are liaising with the contractor to ensure this delay is as short as possible.

“We recognise the disappointment this has caused and look forward to welcoming our younger residents back into the completed play park in the very near future. In the meantime, play facilities are available at the recently enhanced play parks in Maguiresbridge.”