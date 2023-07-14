Outrage at Newtownbutler fly-tippers

Instead of using the facilities of Newtownbutler Recycling Centre, flytippers have been dumping their rubbish outside.

THERE’S a big stink in Newtownbutler as the menace of fly-tipping has struck the village.

Despite there being a recycling centre, instead of making use of the facility, the fly-tippers have instead been dumping their filth outside the gates and expecting Council staff to clear it up for them.

Not surprisingly, the smell of the rubbish has had villagers turning up their noses while the local wildlife have been spotted scavenging for scraps amongst the debris.

“Unfortunately, this is a regular thing,” said local community activist Tina McDermott. “If there’s a bank holiday weekend, you could go down there and see any amount of binliners full of rubbish outside the recycling centre.

“There is quite a smell that comes from the rubbish that’s been dumped there. Then you have scavenging birds being attracted to the rubbish as well as feral cats.

“I’ve even heard of reports of rats being seen at the lower Camphill estate which would be nearby. Especially during the winter months.”

Council Chairman, Cllr Thomas O’Reilly, has demanded the culprits stop their fly-tipping saying that they will paying extra for the clear-up of their rubbish.

“We are investigating the fly-tipping. The recycling centre is not open 24/7 but opening times are clearly stated,” he said.

“To clear up the fly-tipping rubbish is at an extra cost to the Council and your rates are being used to pay people that money to clear it up.”