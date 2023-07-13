‘Mum would have been very proud’ says Lady of the Lake

THE NEW Lady of the Lake has told how her late mother would have been ‘very proud’ to see her unveiled to the Irvinestown crowds on Friday evening.

Holly Baird lost her mother, Lauralee, nearly four years ago, and she told the Herald how much the honour meant on an emotional occasion for herself and her family.

“My mum passed away four years ago in September and she would be very proud today. My family are all over the moon,” Holly said.

Before this, she had told no one her big secret – and so surprised her father Damien and other family and friends at the festival launch night.

“I’ll never forget the opening night and seeing my daddy and my family’s reaction. They had no idea it was going to be me. Everyone was so happy,” Holly said.

The 18-year-old was unveiled to crowds on Friday night on the town’s main street along with her young ladies-in-waiting Isobella Guida and Lena Ormsby.

Holly, who has just finished at Mount Lourdes in Enniskillen and is going to Queens University in September where she will study for a degree in mechanical engineering, is now settling into her new role.

“I only found out the week before and it all definitely came as a big shock,” she explained.

“It’s all been a bit of a blur since then and I’ve been flat out since the unveiling, but it’s a great honour. I’m really, really enjoying it.”

