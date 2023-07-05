+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lady of the Lake is ready for launch!

Posted: 12:23 pm July 5, 2023

THE programme for the 2023 Lady of the Lake Festival in Irvinestown was launched at the Manor House Marine last Tuesday evening.
On a nice summer evening, 2022 Lady of the Lake, Chloe McKevlin, and Councillor Stephen Stephen McCann, joined committee members and organisers to traditionally kick-start this year’s festival.
The theme this year is ‘Transformers’, and the festival will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16. Popular annual events will include the donkey derby, monster truck convoy, and Fair Day at Castle Irvine, Necarne, while a new one will be a strongman/ woman competition.
All the festival fun starts on Friday (July 7) when the new Lady of the Lake will be taken into Irvinestown on a ‘Transformers’ vehicle before she is unveiled to everyone.
Get ready for liftoff!!

For a full preview of this year’s festivities see today’s Fermanagh Herald.

