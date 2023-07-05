Lady of the Lake is ready for launch!

THE programme for the 2023 Lady of the Lake Festival in Irvinestown was launched at the Manor House Marine last Tuesday evening.
On a nice summer evening, 2022 Lady of the Lake, Chloe McKevlin, and Councillor Stephen Stephen McCann, joined committee members and organisers to traditionally kick-start this year’s festival.
The theme this year is ‘Transformers’, and the festival will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16. Popular annual events will include the donkey derby, monster truck convoy, and Fair Day at Castle Irvine, Necarne, while a new one will be a strongman/ woman competition.
All the festival fun starts on Friday (July 7) when the new Lady of the Lake will be taken into Irvinestown on a ‘Transformers’ vehicle before she is unveiled to everyone.
Get ready for liftoff!!
For a full preview of this year’s festivities see today’s Fermanagh Herald.
