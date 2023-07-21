+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineIrish star Dane reflects on life after shocking stroke
Kathryn Dane.

Irish star Dane reflects on life after shocking stroke

Posted: 8:55 am July 21, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

IRISH scrum-half Kathyrn Dane knows better than anyone how fickle life can be.

Nine months ago she suffered a brain haemorrhage while training with Ireland, and is still a long way from making a full return to rugby, although she has been making steady progress.

In an IRFU media call, Dane told how during a gym session with the Irish squad’s strength and coach Ed Slattery, she suddenly realised something wasn’t right.

Advertisement

“It was just a normal day of training, I was rehabbing an ACL injury I had,” Dane, 26, said.

“I just got this massive pain behind my right eye in the back of my head. I didn’t feel great, but up until that point I was 100 per cent, I was feeling fine.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Related posts:

Fermanagh rowers prove to be among the best in Ireland Buchanan makes the cut for Commonwealth Youth Games Dolan downs defending champion van Gerwen

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:55 am July 21, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA