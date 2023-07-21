Irish star Dane reflects on life after shocking stroke

IRISH scrum-half Kathyrn Dane knows better than anyone how fickle life can be.

Nine months ago she suffered a brain haemorrhage while training with Ireland, and is still a long way from making a full return to rugby, although she has been making steady progress.

In an IRFU media call, Dane told how during a gym session with the Irish squad’s strength and coach Ed Slattery, she suddenly realised something wasn’t right.

“It was just a normal day of training, I was rehabbing an ACL injury I had,” Dane, 26, said.

“I just got this massive pain behind my right eye in the back of my head. I didn’t feel great, but up until that point I was 100 per cent, I was feeling fine.

