+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineHolly Baird is this year’s Lady of the Lake

Holly Baird is this year’s Lady of the Lake

Posted: 10:21 am July 8, 2023
The Lady of the Lake Festival got underway on Friday evening with a large crowd gathering in Irvinestown to celebrate the opening of the popular annual event.
 
On a beautiful summer’s evening, Holly Baird was unveiled as the 2023 Lady of the Lake to kick-off the 10-day festival.
 
Holly took over from last year’s recipient, Chloe McKevlin.
 
For the full story see next week’s Fermanagh Herald – out on Tuesday!
 

Related posts:

Lady of the Lake is ready for launch! Transformers ready to land at Lady of the Lake Festival Programme launched for Lady of the Lake Festival

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:21 am July 8, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA